American International Group Inc. Has $592,000 Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Lumber Liquidators worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,357 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 36,237 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $756,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

LL stock opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.51 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

