American International Group Inc. Sells 387 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Columbus McKinnon worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

CMCO stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $57.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCO. Colliers Securities lifted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.83.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

