American International Group Inc. Sells 766 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hawaiian worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Hawaiian by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter valued at $1,819,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 138,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen downgraded Hawaiian from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Hawaiian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hawaiian from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HA opened at $26.25 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($3.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.49) by ($0.22). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The firm had revenue of $149.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Theodoros Panagiotoulias sold 3,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $66,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,802.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

