American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

American International Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sonic Automotive by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after acquiring an additional 358,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,561,000 after acquiring an additional 139,949 shares during the last quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. increased its stake in Sonic Automotive by 75.9% during the third quarter. Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. now owns 322,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 246,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 48,874 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Sonic Automotive stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.56 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $56.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 18.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

