American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 7.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,806,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 498.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 141,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 117,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCMD. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tactile Systems Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $54.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.04.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. Equities analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

