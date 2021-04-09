American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

APEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $1.16 on Friday, reaching $34.63. 111,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,390. The firm has a market cap of $645.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.09. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.10 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 5.95%. On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

