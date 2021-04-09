American Research & Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

American Research & Management Co. cut its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2,918.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,836 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PSF opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $28.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.