American Research & Management Co. Increases Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 87.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $121.50 and a one year high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average of $160.66.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

