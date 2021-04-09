American Research & Management Co. Sells 737 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

American Research & Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1,151.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.75.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

