American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,089 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in American Tower were worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.55.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $241.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.80. The company has a market cap of $107.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

