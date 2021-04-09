Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by First American Bank

First American Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMGN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $247.82. The company had a trading volume of 36,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,713,291. The company has a market cap of $143.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.95 and a 200 day moving average of $235.35. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,044 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

