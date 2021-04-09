Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 19,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $377,826.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,827,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,550 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,154. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $841.46 million, a P/E ratio of 127.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.