Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,343,893 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,978 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $213,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

NXPI stock opened at $209.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -394.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $216.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.83.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total transaction of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

