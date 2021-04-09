Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $165.17 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,366,094 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 545,313 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $165,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in American Express by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in American Express by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 29,262 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average is $120.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on American Express from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.38.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

