Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $182.21 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 416,144 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 209,449 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $182,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.42, for a total transaction of $256,742.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,527 shares of company stock valued at $13,498,387. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $485.48 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.80 and a 1-year high of $495.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

