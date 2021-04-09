Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 200,338 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,338 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Elastic worth $131,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Elastic by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,064,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 88,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,802,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.65.

In related news, CEO Shay Banon sold 79,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $10,566,554.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,527,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,259,590.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 129,468 shares of company stock valued at $17,628,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Elastic stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. Elastic has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $157.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.47 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

