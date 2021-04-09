Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,996 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,631 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.42% of ResMed worth $130,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 90,483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,820,822 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,024,714,000 after purchasing an additional 124,340 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 3,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $197.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.61. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.16 and a twelve month high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $199,662.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,682,461.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.70, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,600 shares in the company, valued at $22,001,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,506 shares of company stock worth $3,893,437 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

