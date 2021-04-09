Analysts Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Dril-Quip reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $0.09. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRQ. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NYSE DRQ traded down $0.89 on Friday, hitting $30.52. 2,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,065. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -92.48 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRQ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at $10,974,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth about $8,373,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,506,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,107,000 after buying an additional 236,758 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,767,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,966,000 after buying an additional 183,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 104.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after acquiring an additional 156,228 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.