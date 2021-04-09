Analysts Anticipate ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ICL Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.04. ICL Group also reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ICL Group will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ICL Group.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in ICL Group by 930.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

ICL stock opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ICL Group has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

About ICL Group

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

