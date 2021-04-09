Analysts Anticipate STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.95 Million

Brokerages expect STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) to post sales of $43.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.50 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $35.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $200.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $200.33 million to $200.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $275.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STAAR Surgical.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday, February 8th. Benchmark downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

STAA stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.95. The company had a trading volume of 213,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,704. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $128.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.48.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $106,296.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $933,921.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,047,485 shares of company stock worth $111,344,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $56,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $36,430,000. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $24,954,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $21,247,000. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAAR Surgical (STAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.