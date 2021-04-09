Analysts Anticipate The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $345.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will report $345.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $312.70 million to $370.00 million. The Manitowoc posted sales of $329.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Manitowoc.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTW. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Shares of MTW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 497,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $715.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The Manitowoc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.