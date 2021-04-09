Analysts Expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to Post $0.57 EPS

Analysts expect Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) to report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cantel Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.65. Cantel Medical posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 256.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantel Medical will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cantel Medical.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Cantel Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMD shares. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cantel Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of CMD traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. 337,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,112. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. Cantel Medical has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $89.10.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total value of $453,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,743.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in Cantel Medical by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cantel Medical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cantel Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cantel Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Cantel Medical by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

