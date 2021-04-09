Analysts Expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to Post -$0.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.58). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($1.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.67.

SpringWorks Therapeutics stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.65 and a beta of 0.92. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $96.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.18.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total transaction of $2,690,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

