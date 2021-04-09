Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $9.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $37.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.85 EPS.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.91.

Shares of GS stock opened at $331.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.29. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.