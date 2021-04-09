Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $9.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $9.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $321.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2021 earnings at $37.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $32.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $392.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.91.

Shares of GS stock opened at $331.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $330.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.29. The company has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $356.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.69 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $440,229,000 after buying an additional 1,488,745 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after buying an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after buying an additional 823,571 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Insiders sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Earnings History and Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit