Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Electrameccanica Vehicles (SOLO)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) in the last few weeks:

4/1/2021 – Electrameccanica Vehicles was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/31/2021 – Electrameccanica Vehicles was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

3/30/2021 – Electrameccanica Vehicles had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $4.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Electrameccanica Vehicles had its price target raised by analysts at Aegis from $4.00 to $7.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – Electrameccanica Vehicles was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

2/18/2021 – Electrameccanica Vehicles was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is engaged in the planning, development and manufacturing of single person electric vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SOLO traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,481,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $423.33 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 3.08. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.36). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. Equities analysts anticipate that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOLO. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

