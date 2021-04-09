Analysts Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Target Price at $52.80

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,504. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,086,000.
AbCellera Biologics Company Profile
There is no company description available for Abcellera Biologics Inc
