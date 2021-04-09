Analysts Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Target Price at $52.80

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL traded down $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,375,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,504. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.56.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,978,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,515,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,047,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,189,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,086,000.

