Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price at $250.06

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,558,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter.

PODD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,716. Insulet has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 647.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

