Analysts Set Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Target Price at $250.06

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $250.06.

Several analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upgraded Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,558,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Insulet by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter.

PODD traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,716. Insulet has a 1 year low of $164.40 and a 1 year high of $298.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 647.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Analyst Recommendations for Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit