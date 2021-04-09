Analysts Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) PT at $64.33

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

STOK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

