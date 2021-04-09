Analysts Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) PT at $64.33

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Wedbush cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

STOK traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,013. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.31. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $606,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $1,765,800.00. Corporate insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Analyst Recommendations for Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit