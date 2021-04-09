Analyzing Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

39.0% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Eagle Point Credit shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Bank of Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eagle Point Credit $66.44 million 4.38 -$8.69 million $1.34 9.18 Bank of Communications $60.07 billion 0.74 $11.18 billion N/A N/A

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Eagle Point Credit.

Dividends

Eagle Point Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Eagle Point Credit pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Point Credit has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Eagle Point Credit has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Eagle Point Credit and Bank of Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eagle Point Credit 0 1 2 0 2.67 Bank of Communications 0 0 1 0 3.00

Eagle Point Credit currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.44%. Given Eagle Point Credit’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Eagle Point Credit is more favorable than Bank of Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Eagle Point Credit and Bank of Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eagle Point Credit -74.29% N/A N/A Bank of Communications 15.51% 8.48% 0.62%

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Eagle Point Credit on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S. senior secured loans. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. was formed on March 24, 2014 and is domiciled in the United States.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising personal and corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 244 branches and 3,079 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.