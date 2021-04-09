Analyzing Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) and Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Kura Sushi USA and Restaurant Brands International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 0 6 0 3.00 Restaurant Brands International 1 7 16 0 2.63

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus price target of $32.20, suggesting a potential downside of 0.77%. Restaurant Brands International has a consensus price target of $64.62, suggesting a potential downside of 2.67%. Given Kura Sushi USA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kura Sushi USA is more favorable than Restaurant Brands International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.5% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kura Sushi USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Restaurant Brands International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Restaurant Brands International has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Restaurant Brands International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -60.53% -44.44% -18.70% Restaurant Brands International 11.00% 26.67% 4.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and Restaurant Brands International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $45.17 million 6.01 -$17.36 million ($2.08) -15.60 Restaurant Brands International $5.60 billion 3.64 $643.00 million $2.72 24.41

Restaurant Brands International has higher revenue and earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Restaurant Brands International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Restaurant Brands International beats Kura Sushi USA on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc. owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or franchised a total of 4,949 TH restaurants, 18,625 BK restaurants, and 3,451 PLK restaurants in approximately 100 countries worldwide and U.S. territories. Restaurant Brands International Inc. was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

