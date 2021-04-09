Anglo American (LON:AAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a research note issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,800 ($36.58) to GBX 2,920 ($38.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,400 ($44.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,467.86 ($32.24).

LON AAL traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,082.50 ($40.27). 3,178,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,149,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,877.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,426.76. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,304.20 ($17.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,091.50 ($40.39). The firm has a market cap of £42.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Also, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 510 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14).

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?

Analyst Recommendations for Anglo American (LON:AAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit