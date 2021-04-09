Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $105.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIT. TheStreet cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Industrial Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIT opened at $92.81 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $43.62 and a 1-year high of $95.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 189.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 34.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.