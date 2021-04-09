Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $151.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $133.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.36% from the stock’s previous close.

AMAT has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

AMAT stock opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.70. The stock has a market cap of $127.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

