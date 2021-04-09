Aprea Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APRE)

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 4,027 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,532% compared to the typical daily volume of 153 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 340,080 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 226,696 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 362,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 128,496 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

APRE stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $41.12. The company has a market cap of $116.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APRE. Zacks Investment Research raised Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Aprea Therapeutics from $34.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Aprea Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

