Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.80 Million

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce sales of $18.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.60 million and the highest is $20.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 974.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $101.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.37 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $57.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million.

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. 9,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit