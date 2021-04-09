Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will announce sales of $18.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.60 million and the highest is $20.00 million. Arcus Biosciences reported sales of $1.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 974.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full year sales of $101.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.00 million to $176.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $42.37 million, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $57.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Arcus Biosciences.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million.

RCUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.93. 9,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. Arcus Biosciences has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $42.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.35 per share, with a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,288.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

