ArdCoin (ARDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.30 Million

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 9th. One ArdCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArdCoin has a market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $135,087.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ArdCoin is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

