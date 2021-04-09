Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,378,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,819 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $11,045,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 582.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 514,216 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 489,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 289,249 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Ares Capital by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 784,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,256,000 after acquiring an additional 229,228 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $19.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.29%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 84.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.81.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

