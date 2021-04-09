Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND) were up 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 317,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the average daily volume of 127,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.71.

About Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, and gold. Its principal property is the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

