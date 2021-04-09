Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.19 Million

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post $631.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.24 million and the lowest is $625.64 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashland Global (ASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH)

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit