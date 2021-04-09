Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $631.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post $631.19 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $639.24 million and the lowest is $625.64 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $610.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 6,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ASH opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.60. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $92.15. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

