ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Shares of ASML Holding NV (EPA:ASML) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €457.25 ($537.94).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ASML shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €475.00 ($558.82) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €534.00 ($628.24) price target on ASML and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price objective on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

