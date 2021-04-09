Assertio’s (ASRT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Gabelli

Gabelli restated their hold rating on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.25.
Shares of Assertio stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.68.
About Assertio
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.
