Assertio’s (ASRT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Gabelli

Gabelli restated their hold rating on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

Get Assertio alerts:

Shares of Assertio stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.33 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $101.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.68.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Assertio stock. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 562.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 2.34% of Assertio worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assertio

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Assertio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assertio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.