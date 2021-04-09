Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Redburn Partners lowered Associated British Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Grupo Santander raised Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of Associated British Foods stock opened at $34.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.12. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $19.62 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.