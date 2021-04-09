Athene (NYSE:ATH) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Athene (NYSE:ATH) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.73.

NYSE ATH opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. Athene has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $55.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.99 and a 200-day moving average of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Athene by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 150,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,473,000 after purchasing an additional 48,080 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth $60,278,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Athene by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 442,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Athene by 148.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the fourth quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

