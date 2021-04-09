Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) PT Raised to $27.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

ACBI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. G.Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 346,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 86,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

