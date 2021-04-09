Audioboom Group (LON:BOOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $649.00

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 649 ($8.48) and last traded at GBX 625 ($8.17), with a volume of 85309 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.10).

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 461.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 281.04. The stock has a market cap of £98.04 million and a PE ratio of -26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

In related news, insider Michael Tobin acquired 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £11,838.35 ($15,466.88). Also, insider Stuart Last acquired 2,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £5,985.19 ($7,819.69). Insiders acquired 8,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,490 in the last quarter.

Audioboom Group Company Profile (LON:BOOM)

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

