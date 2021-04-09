Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.61.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $4.14 on Friday, reaching $297.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,032,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $276.32 and its 200 day moving average is $274.88. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $156.91 and a 52-week high of $321.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total value of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

