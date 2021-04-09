AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,672,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,358,000 after acquiring an additional 390,731 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after acquiring an additional 60,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

AN opened at $91.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.94. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.79 and a 52-week high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 101,264 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $7,926,945.92. Insiders have sold 289,384 shares of company stock worth $22,910,753 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.