Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $192.91

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2021

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.91 and last traded at $190.60, with a volume of 323210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average of $156.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit