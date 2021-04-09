Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $192.91

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $192.91 and last traded at $190.60, with a volume of 323210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $192.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVY. Argus upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.45 and a 200-day moving average of $156.62.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 37.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,034,675,000 after acquiring an additional 362,047 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 573,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 269,859 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

