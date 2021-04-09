AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) in a research note released on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,035.71 ($52.73).

Shares of AVV opened at GBX 3,754 ($49.05) on Thursday. AVEVA Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,862 ($37.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,364 ($70.08). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,484.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,804.84. The stock has a market cap of £11.31 billion and a PE ratio of 193.59.

In other news, insider Peter Herweck sold 7,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,813 ($49.82), for a total transaction of £271,142.43 ($354,249.32). Also, insider Craig Hayman sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,551 ($46.39), for a total transaction of £1,136,320 ($1,484,609.35). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,943 shares of company stock valued at $235,627,179.

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

