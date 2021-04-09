Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,003,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,074,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,545 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,110,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $117,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,311 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,720,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,427,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

AXTA stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $16.16 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.72.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

